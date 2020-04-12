Top 25 Drinking Songs About Partying Hard and Dancing the Night Away

Drinking and having a good time is synonymous with great party music. Casual kickbacks, backyard barbeques, and house parties are all, always made exponentially better when there’s good music playing. If you’re turning your wheels trying to figure out what to play, here are our top 25 good-time songs to play at your next shindig:

1. Gin and Juice – Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg

This 90’s throwback never gets old. If you’re having a laid back day, this is the perfect song to throw on.

2. Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas

Looking for a little nostalgia in your dance tunes? The Black Eyed Peas will help you get your playlist started with this fun time smash hit.

3. Whiskey Glasses – Morgan Wallen

Follow Morgan Wallen around as he tries to get over his ex in this funny, yet slightly somber drinking song.

4. Walk It Out – Unk

Would a party song list be complete without some rap dance songs? “Walk Out It” makes it easy for everyone to get out on the dance floor and walk it. Honorable mentions to the remix featuring Andre 3000 & Jim Jones

5. One More Time – Daft Punk

Daft Punk is everything you look for in a good pop techno DJ. Good vibes and beats that are hard for your body to ignore, and they did it one more time with this catchy anthem.

6. Pretty Good At Drinking Beer – Billy Currington

At one point or another in our lives, I think most of us have felt this way before. That makes this an even better drinking song to put a few back to.

7. All I Need (One More Shot) – Juicy J

Juicy J is a party anthem machine! So many of his songs could go on this list, but we’re sticking with “All I Need” as our top pick for your next party.

8. Caribou Lou – Tech N9ne

Want to party and not sure what to drink or play for your guests? Tech N9ne has the answer with this catchy song and recipe for Caribou Lou.

9. Boot Scootin Boogie – Brooks & Dunn

Not a lot of dances are as commonly acceptable as the Boot Scootin Boogie. You can literally do it anytime and it’s perfect. Remember where it all started with this Brooks & Dunn classic.

10. Yeah! – Usher ft. Lil John & Ludacris

I can’t think of a more fun song to play at any drinking sesh or party. Yeah! makes any situation instantly more fun.

11. Buck In Here – DJ Feli Fel ft Akon, P Diddy, Ludacris & Lil Jon

This good-time anthem is perfect for any party. But don’t be surprised when things get buck wild in there.

12. In Da Club – 50 Cent

50 Cent made it okay to tell someone it’s their birthday, then tell them we don’t care that it’s their birthday! But with all this quarantine stuff going on, can we still find 50 in the club?

13. Hot In Here – Nelly

Thanks to Nelly we all learned what to do when it gets too hot on the dance floor. Or… maybe not? The choice is yours. Please drink responsibly.

14. RedNeck Yacht Club – Craig Morgan

What is the last thing you think of when you think of Yacht Clubs? For most, it’s rednecks. But there’s something special about a redneck yacht club that makes you feel good even when you’re nowhere near the water.

15. Get Low – Lil Jon & Eastside Boyz

Get Low is a dance song that’s easy for anyone daring enough to try to follow. The premise is simple, get low.

16. Take Me Out – Frans Ferdinand

This song is sure to get everyone in a great mood and singing or jamming out.

17. Crank Dat – Soulja Boy Tell’em

Nostalgia, check. Fun dance move, check. Catchy song to go with the dance move, check. What more do you need than Crank Dat?

18. Friends In Low Places – Garth Brooks

This song touches the hearts of all who hear it. Don’t believe me? Throw it on sometime in a room of people and see how many start singing along.

19. 2 Step – Unk

Here’s another dance step party song you can get down to at your next party by none other than Unk. Unknown to most, the guy knew how to make one helluva party song. Don’t miss the “2 Step Remix” featuring T-Pain, Jim Jones, and E-40.

20. Tipsy – J’Kwon

If you’re mid-way through the party, this song will set everything off perfectly. While we may not be in a club, everyone at the party can still get “Tipsy.”

21. Young, Wild and Free – Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa ft. Bruno Mars

It’s hard not to get down a little bit to this Wiz Khalifa classic throwback, a more relaxed and chill drinking song, perfect for summer barbecues.

22. We Be Burnin’ – Sean Paul

Remember when Regeton was entering the mainstream? Sean Paul remembers. And you can too when you break out this dance floor anthem.

23. I Love This Bar – Toby Keith

Shout out to your favorite Phoenix bar! We might not be able to be there in person, but you can be there in spirit with this classic drinking song.

24. Blame It – Jamie Foxx ft T-Pain

Celebrate the morning after the night of with “Blame It.” This anthem makes it easy to let loose and act a fool; just remember to drink responsibly.

25. Swimming Pools – Kendrick Lamar

“Swimming Pools” can be as much of a drinking song as it can be a game. Can you keep up with Kendrick Lamar every time he drinks?